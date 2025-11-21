UBS paid CHF1.6 billion to buy back its own shares
Swiss banking giant UBS has completed its share buyback programme launched on July 1.
In the course of the operation, 52,582,575 UBS registered shares, representing 1.6% of the share capital, were acquired on a separate trading line for CHF1.6 billion ($2 billion).
In a press release published on Friday, Switzerland’s number one bank said it had kept its promises, buying back CHF3 billion worth of shares this year. The shares concerned are destined for destruction, which automatically increases the value of the remaining registered shares.
The operation launched in July was due to expire on November 30, 2027. Initially, UBS wanted to acquire some 60.6 million shares, representing 1.81% of the share capital. In February, in conjunction with the 2025 annual figures, the Zurich-based bank will present its new plans for shareholder remuneration.
Like dividend payments, share buyback programmes are a way of “rewarding” investors.
