UBS shakes off ‘tuna bond’ money laundering liability
The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has dropped a money laundering case against UBS bank connected to the so-called ‘tuna bond’ loan scandal in Mozambique.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
UBS inherited the legal trouble from its former rival, Credit Suisse, which UBS took over in 2024. The court has now ruled that UBS cannot be held responsible for the $2 billion scandal. Proceedings against a former Credit Suisse employee will continue.
In a press release published on Friday, the court stated that as Credit Suisse has ceased to exist as a bank and is no longer registered in the commercial register, it no longer possesses a legal personality.
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) launched a criminal investigation in 2020, resulting in charges against UBS and an ex-Credit Suisse employee last December.
Loans of over US$2 billion were granted by Credit Suisse to three state-owned enterprises in Mozambique in 2013. Allegations emerged three years later that linked the loans to money laundering and bribery.
But the latest Swiss court ruling, made public on Friday, found that UBS had no influence over Credit Suisse’s operations during the relevant period in 2016, particularly its anti-money laundering measures.
More
Ex-Credit Suisse employee charged with money laundering
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.