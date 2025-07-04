The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Frozen Swiss funds: UN calls Karimova detention arbitrary

UN committee considers Karimova's detention arbitrary
UN committee considers Karimova's detention arbitrary Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Frozen Swiss funds: UN calls Karimova detention arbitrary
Listening: Frozen Swiss funds: UN calls Karimova detention arbitrary

The detention in Uzbekistan of the daughter of the country's former leader Islam Karimov was arbitrary, according to a UN committee. Switzerland confiscated hundreds of millions of Swiss francs.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Gulnara Karimova was arrested more than ten years ago. In an opinion issued in recent months and revealed on Thursday by Bloomberg, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention states that Uzbekistan has violated Karimova’s fundamental rights.

As well as several of the country’s international obligations. Islam Karimov’s daughter was arrested by Uzbek security forces without a warrant and without explanation.

More

In their opinion, which Keystone-ATS has been able to consult, the independent experts, who do not speak on behalf of the UN, call on the authorities to “remedy the situation without delay” of the complainant. In accordance with international law, they believe she should receive appropriate compensation.

They also call for an independent investigation into her arrest and detention. Those responsible must be punished, the independent experts added.

Lawyers from Geneva lodged a complaint with the UN working group in 2021. They denounced the “systematic violation” of their client’s rights in Uzbekistan. She had to wait 18 months before being brought before a judge.

CHF293 million confiscated

The lawyers also targeted “three sham trials” and called for Karimova’s immediate release. They accused the “Swiss and Western judicial authorities” of “laundering injustice”.

The Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office (MPC) had opened proceedings in Switzerland against Karimova and the legal representatives of several of her companies for money laundering. Around CHF800 million was frozen.

Of this amount, a framework agreement had been signed with Uzbekistan for the restitution of some $131 million.

After several twists and turns, the Federal Criminal Court decided in 2021 to return part of the frozen funds, confiscating a total of CHF293 million from Uzbekistan.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR