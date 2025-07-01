UN expert accuses Glencore of complicity with Israel
UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese has accused Swiss commodities trader and mining group Glencore of profiting from an Israeli economy that has become an economy of genocide. She calls on Glencore to stop doing business with Israel.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Original
In a report published in Geneva on Monday night, the Italian, who does not speak on behalf of the UN but is mandated by the Human Rights Council, targets dozens of companies. Among them is the American asset manager Blackrock.
The special rapporteur accuses the Zug-based commodities group of being, along with the American Drummond, the main exporter of coal for electricity in the Jewish state. Their subsidiaries own the Colombian mines, which have transported 15 shipments since October 2023.
Glencore has also brought in coal from South Africa, the special rapporteur adds.
