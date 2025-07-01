Palestine: UN Special Rapporteur speaks in Bern despite university cancellation

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese appeared at a panel discussion on Palestine in Bern on Monday evening. This was despite the fact that the University of Bern did not want to host the Amnesty International event.

The university cancelled its commitment at short notice on the grounds that a balance could not be guaranteed. Amnesty then found a privately run event venue in the same neighbourhood.

Albanese spoke in front of almost 400 people, as a correspondent from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA reported.

+ Swiss foreign ministry staff ‘shocked’ by Cassis Gaza stance

The university may not realise what its role is, Albanese said. As UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, she has the task of assessing the events in the Gaza Strip from the perspective of international law. Albanese accuses Israel of war crimes and genocide.

