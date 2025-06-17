The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

UNHCR to cut around 3,500 jobs worldwide

UNHCR to cut around 3,500 jobs worldwide
“We will concentrate our efforts on activities that have the greatest impact for refugees,” says High Commissioner Filippo Grandi. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UNHCR to cut around 3,500 jobs worldwide
Listening: UNHCR to cut around 3,500 jobs worldwide

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is to cut around 3,500 jobs as a result of financial cuts linked in particular to US decisions. Hundreds of temporary contracts will also be cut, the UN agency said in Geneva on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The figure is in line with that articulated by HCR union representatives a few weeks ago. In total, almost half of the senior management positions at the Geneva headquarters and around the world will be eliminated.

+ Swiss budget cuts increase pressure on International Geneva

Some offices are being downsized or closed. The UN agency estimates that staff costs will be cut by around 30%.

“We will concentrate our efforts on activities that have the greatest impact for refugees,” says High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.

International Geneva has been hit hard by cuts from several donors, especially the United States. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced up to 7,000 job cuts. The World Health Organization (WHO) has halved the number of its departments.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
41 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Irregular migration halved compared to the previous year

More

Irregular migration to Switzerland halves year-on-year

This content was published on Irregular migration to Switzerland has decreased significantly. The figures from January to May show that only half as many illegal stays were recorded compared to the same period last year.

Read more: Irregular migration to Switzerland halves year-on-year
Confederation to relieve cantons in the enforcement of expulsions

More

Swiss government to help cantons in expelling rejected asylum-seekers

This content was published on The federal government is to provide greater relief and support to the cantons when it comes to deporting people who are not entitled to asylum in Switzerland. This is what Parliament wants. After the National Council, the Council of States also adopted a corresponding proposal on Monday.

Read more: Swiss government to help cantons in expelling rejected asylum-seekers
One in four people in Switzerland is frequently stressed

More

Quarter of Swiss frequently stressed

This content was published on One in four people in Switzerland feel stressed often or almost always. Among the under-30s, the figure is as high as 40 per cent. This is according to the "Health Forecast" study financed by health insurer Sanitas.

Read more: Quarter of Swiss frequently stressed
The permafrost in Switzerland has thawed further

More

Permafrost in Switzerland continues to thaw

This content was published on The permafrost in the Swiss Alps is thawing faster and faster. The thawed top layers of permafrost have never been as thick as they were last year. This is shown by the latest data from the Swiss permafrost monitoring network Permos.

Read more: Permafrost in Switzerland continues to thaw
Landslide in Blatten VS causes 320 million francs in damage

More

Landslide in Blatten causes CHF320 million in damage

This content was published on The landslide in Blatten VS and the resulting floods caused damage totalling CHF 320 million. Around CHF 260 million of this was due to damage to buildings and household contents, according to estimates by Swiss private insurers.

Read more: Landslide in Blatten causes CHF320 million in damage
Brienz GR closed due to landslide risk

More

Swiss village of Brienz closed due to landslide risk

This content was published on The Graubünden village of Brienz was closed again on Monday due to the risk of landslides. Rock masses on the mountain above the village recently accelerated to such an extent that they are threatening to collapse. The inhabitants have been evacuated since last November.

Read more: Swiss village of Brienz closed due to landslide risk
Failure to render assistance in the event of rape remains unpunishable

More

Failure to help rape victims remains unpunishable in Switzerland

This content was published on Failing to come to the aid of a rape victim will remain unpunishable. Against the advice of the National Council, the Council of States on Monday rejected by 30 votes to 13 a Socialist parliamentary initiative to review the current law.

Read more: Failure to help rape victims remains unpunishable in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR