Listening: UNHCR to cut around 3,500 jobs worldwide
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is to cut around 3,500 jobs as a result of financial cuts linked in particular to US decisions. Hundreds of temporary contracts will also be cut, the UN agency said in Geneva on Monday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le HCR va supprimer environ 3500 postes dans le monde
Original
The figure is in line with that articulated by HCR union representatives a few weeks ago. In total, almost half of the senior management positions at the Geneva headquarters and around the world will be eliminated.
Some offices are being downsized or closed. The UN agency estimates that staff costs will be cut by around 30%.
“We will concentrate our efforts on activities that have the greatest impact for refugees,” says High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.
International Geneva has been hit hard by cuts from several donors, especially the United States. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced up to 7,000 job cuts. The World Health Organization (WHO) has halved the number of its departments.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
