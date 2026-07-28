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News

SWISS plane makes emergency landing due to smoke

United States: Swiss aircraft makes emergency landing due to smoke
The aircraft landed safely and without incident. Keystone-SDA

A Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) flight between Zurich and New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangor, in the US state of Maine, due to smoke developing on board.

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Keystone-SDA

The aircraft landed safely and without incident, the airline confirmed on Monday evening in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, after numerous Swiss media outlets had reported the news. SWISS also stated that the smoke originated from an unknown source at the front of the business class cabin.

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Local firefighters were on standby as a precaution and, after the aircraft landed, inspected it without finding any signs of fire or heat, meaning the source of the smoke remains unknown. Experts are now examining the aircraft.

All 208 passengers and the crew were unharmed. The Swiss national airline said it was assisting the passengers and working diligently to ensure they could continue their journey.

How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR