The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

University of Bern stops Amnesty’s Palestine panel discussion

University of Bern stops Amnesty International's Palestine panel discussion
Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, was due to appear on the podium. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
University of Bern stops Amnesty’s Palestine panel discussion
Listening: University of Bern stops Amnesty’s Palestine panel discussion

Amnesty International’s planned Palestine panel discussion at the University of Bern has been cancelled. The university has withdrawn its authorisation for the use of its premises, it announced on Friday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Monday’s event was fully booked. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, was due to appear on the podium.

The university wrote to explain why the event could not be guaranteed to be balanced. The NZZ Online first reported on the case.

+ Swiss foreign ministry staff ‘shocked’ by Cassis Gaza stance

Amnesty spokesperson Beat Gerber rejected the criticism in an interview with the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Albanese is an independent human rights expert who speaks out clearly in favour of the situation in the Palestinian territories, he said.

The university appears to have backed down under pressure from outside, Gerber said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Macron invites President Keller-Sutter

More

Macron invites Swiss president to Paris

This content was published on Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has been invited to Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more: Macron invites Swiss president to Paris

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR