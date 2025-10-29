The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Female lynx poached in Switzerland

Unknown individuals poach female lynx in the canton of Fribourg
Unknown individuals poach female lynx in the canton of Fribourg Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Female lynx poached in Switzerland
Listening: Female lynx poached in Switzerland

Unknown persons have poached a lynx in the Fribourg municipality of La Roche in the Gruyère district, Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A gamekeeper found the carcass of the shot animal following a tip-off from the public, as reported by the Office for Forests and Nature (WNA).

The gamekeeper found the dead female lynx on October 17. The animal had injuries to its paws, the WNA wrote in a press release. The autopsy revealed that the lynx was around eight-years-old and had been shot. The injuries were around seven to nine weeks old.

+ Experts warn about illegal wildlife trade

The lynx’s well-developed teats indicated that the female had given birth to one or more cubs this year, the WNA added. These are now orphaned and have little chance of survival.

The canton of Fribourg has launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

More
Wolves

More

Study reveals extent of Swiss wolf poaching

This content was published on In the past 25 years, 128 wolves have been found dead in Switzerland. Some 54 were legally shot, 38 died in traffic collisions and 11 were poached.

Read more: Study reveals extent of Swiss wolf poaching

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR