Dental implants stolen in million-franc raid

Unknown persons steal dental implants from Solothurn company Keystone-SDA

Unknown perpetrators stole ceramic dental implants during a break-in at a company in Oensingen, northern Switzerland, on Tuesday night. According to the company, the offence is worth almost CHF1 million ($1.25 million).

The perpetrators were targeting only the company’s most valuable high-tech products, Z-Systems AG announced on Friday.

This is an indication of insider knowledge, it said. The perpetrators had obviously acted professionally. The Solothurn cantonal police confirmed the burglary. However, they did not provide any further details.

According to the company, the perpetrators broke open the main door. Doors were smashed with fire extinguishers and other infrastructure was destroyed. During the theft, the most valuable ceramic implants, including the necessary surgical instruments, were stolen.

After staff discovered the break-in on Tuesday morning, the police were informed. They are working closely with the investigating authorities, they said. Nothing is yet known about the perpetrators. The company said that its ability to deliver was guaranteed despite the break-in.

