Weapons stolen from Swiss shooting range

The perpetrators forced their way into the building through a door, the St Gallen cantonal police said on Sunday. The stolen weapons were in a display case. A gun shop located at the same site was not affected by the break-in.
Swiss army guns disappear every year. According to the newspaper Blick, 101 army weapons were reported missing in 2023, including 88 assault rifles and 13 pistols. The vast majority of these, 95, were stolen.
More
More
Swiss army lost 101 firearms in 2023
This content was published on
The military weapons – mostly assault rifles and pistols – went missing last year, the army confirmed on Friday.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.