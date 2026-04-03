US imposes 15% tariff on Swiss pharma products

USA imposes high pharmaceutical tariffs - 15 per cent rate for Switzerland Keystone-SDA

American President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of up to 100% on the import of patented medicines into the US. According to a decree published by the White House on Thursday, a tariff of 15% will apply to Swiss pharmaceutical exports.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de USA verhängen hohe Pharma-Zölle – 15-Prozent-Satz für die Schweiz Original Read more: USA verhängen hohe Pharma-Zölle – 15-Prozent-Satz für die Schweiz

Trump has decided to impose tariffs of up to 100% on patented medicines and their active ingredients, according to the US government’s announcement. According to the White House, the aim of the tariffs is to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on imports.

“According to the Food and Drug Administration, as of 2025, approximately 53% of patented pharmaceutical products distributed domestically are produced outside the country. The degree of import reliance is significant at the API [active pharmaceutical ingredients] level with only 15% of patented APIs by volume domestically produced for the United States market,” stated the official communiqueExternal link published on Thursday.

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However, for countries with trade agreements with the US – including Switzerland and Liechtenstein – the significantly lower rate of 15% will apply. The measures are to come into force in 120 days for large companies and 180 days for smaller companies. Generics and biosimilars are exempt from customs duties for the time being.

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Trump also announced that he wanted lower medicine prices for the US to be incorporated into trade deals.

“I have further determined that it is necessary to implement pharmaceutical-related commitments in existing trade deals with the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Switzerland and Liechtenstein jointly, as well as a future pharmaceutical-related deal with the United Kingdom (on which the United States and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement in principle as of December 1, 2025). These deals further United States economic and national security interests,” he said in the official communique.

Companies can avoid the tariffs if they build up production capacities in the USA and conclude price agreements with the authorities. In this case, the duty will not apply until the beginning of 2029.

Reaction in Switzerland

The Swiss government described the introduction of US tariffs on pharmaceutical products as “an additional burden for the exporting Swiss pharmaceutical industry.”

Exports from the EU and Switzerland would be subject to the same additional tariffs, meaning that pharmaceutical exports from Switzerland would not be at a disadvantage compared to those from the EU.

“The relevant departments are analysing the specific effects of these measures together with the affected stakeholders,” the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) added.

The Swiss pharmaceutical companies association Interphrama expressed its concerns on Friday about the measure that could have serious consequences. According to the organisation, these tariffs threaten the entire sector.

“The tariffs imposed by the United States jeopardise global drug production and supply chains, hinder research and development, and ultimately harm patients worldwide,” Interpharma said in a statement on Linkedin.

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Interpharma wants the pharmaceutical industry to be exempt from tariffs on imports into the US.

Investments in the US

Swiss pharma heavyweights Roche and Novartis agreed to invest a combined $73 billion (CHF58 billion) over the next five years, with the aim to produce all key drugs for US patients on American soil. In December, they were among nine companies that signed contracts with the White House to lower prices for new drugs in the US.

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Over the last decade 40% of Roche capital and R&D investments flowed to the US, which accounted for 47% of sales in 2025. The company intends to raise the US share of investment to 50%. Switzerland received nearly a third of the total investment over the same period but accounts for just 1% of sales.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

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