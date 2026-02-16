Swiss authorities investigate baby milk recalls
The Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has opened an investigation into recalls of infant milk contaminated with cereulid toxin.
FSVO deputy director Michael Beer told the Blick newspaper that “laboratory analyses are in progress” and that “the next step will be to reconstruct what has happened in recent weeks.”
If it emerges that companies reacted late or did not fulfil their due diligence obligations, fines could be imposed or criminal proceedings initiated.
Fifteen cases of symptoms attributable to consumption of the affected products have been reported in Switzerland. Progressive recalls of several batches were initiated in Switzerland – by Nestlé and Hochdorf – and in other European countries – such as by the French Vitagermine and Danone.
Danone itself is in the crosshairs of the Swiss Consumer Protection Foundation, which accuses the group of delays in recalling batches of the Aptamil brand. Beer said he shared “dissatisfaction” with the companies’ reaction.
“It is unacceptable that toxins can contaminate food without immediate action. If there is a potential health risk, a large-scale recall must be carried out without delay – better one recall more than one less,” he said.
He added that manufacturers must do everything possible to prevent contamination and control their suppliers more strictly.
Beer does not foresee further large scale recalls and urges calm: parents who currently buy baby milk “have no reason to worry”.
Switzerland investigates possible baby formula poisoning
