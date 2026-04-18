University of Zurich rector skeptical of higher tuition fees

University of Zurich rector Michael Schaepman. Keystone-SDA

The rector of the University of Zurich has spoken out against an increase in semester fees, which he says would prolong studies as students would increasingly have to work on the side.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de UZH-Rektor warnt vor Folgen höherer Studiengebühren Original Read more: UZH-Rektor warnt vor Folgen höherer Studiengebühren

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The current fees of CHF720 ($922) per semester do not follow any market-based logic. “This is a purely historical, ultimately arbitrary entry threshold,” Michael Schaepman said in an interview with Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper.

The rector also warned of the social consequences. The financial situation of parents already plays an important role in the choice of university. “We should not make social mobility any more difficult by creating financial hurdles,” Schaepman said.

He is also critical of individual increases in cost-intensive degree programmes such as medicine, which he reckons can hardly be reconciled with a part-time job. Only around 10% of students receive scholarships or other financial support, while the vast majority have to get by without additional help, he said.

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High cost of living in Zurich

In financial terms, semester fees are only of minor importance for the university. According to Schaepman, they account for less than 2% of the budget, or around CHF30 million – with a total turnover of CHF1.8 billion.

When it comes to international competition, he also pointed out that cost of living in Zurich is already high. On average, students need around CHF2,300 per month to get by. Additional fees could lead to some students deciding not to study in the city, he warned.

As an alternative, Schaepman suggested obliging foreign graduates to work and pay taxes in Switzerland for at least four years after finishing studies. “If we keep the foreign graduates here, the added value is much higher than with any increase in fees,” he said.

Adapted from German by AI/dos

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