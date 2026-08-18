Flat vacancy rates rise slightly in Zurich and Winterthur

The number of vacant flats has risen slightly in canton Zurich. Nevertheless, housing remains extremely scarce in the two Swiss cities.

The cantonal vacancy rate has risen from 0.48% to 0.52%, the canton announced on Tuesday. As was the case last year, the rate remains below 1% in all regions of Zurich.

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Housing

Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!

This content was published on In Zurich, only seven out of 10,000 apartments are vacant on average – the lowest rate in Switzerland and probably in the Western world.

Read more: Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!