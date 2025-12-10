Swiss canton culls 16 wolves in 10 weeks
The Swiss canton of Valais has shot 16 wolves since the start of the proactive wolf regulation period in Switzerland on September 1.
These include four adults and 12 cubs. In comparison, 34 of these large predators were shot in Valais during the whole of last year’s proactive wolf regulation.
Since the beginning of November, three animals, including two young wolves, have died in the Simplon region; an adult has been killed in the Chablais and a cub in the Nendaz region.
Six of the ten packs in the canton can currently be regulated by the Valais government. This can be done in two ways, either by removing the entire pack (Simplon, Chablais and Salantin) or by culling two-thirds of the cubs born this year (Vallon de Réchy, Nendaz-Isérables and Possette-Trient).
As for the Augstbord pack, the first to form in Valais after the return of wolves in the 1990s, it can no longer be considered as such, with only two adult wolves living in the region.
According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), the Augstbord pack is therefore not included in the list of the 41 packs currently reported in Switzerland this winter.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
