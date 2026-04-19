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World’s biggest raclette is served up in Switzerland

Valaisans break the world record for the largest raclette
Digging in to the record-breaking cheese in Martigny on Saturday. Keystone-SDA

The world record for the largest raclette was broken again on Saturday in Martigny, canton Valais. A total of 4,942 participants attended the event, named “The plus grande raclette of the world”.

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World’s biggest raclette is served up in Switzerland
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The new record, confirmed by a legal expert on site, surpassed the previous record by 49 people. It showed “the extraordinary enthusiasm for this event, which has become a symbolic meeting place for regional tradition in the space of two years”, explained the organiser Myexpo late on Saturday evening.

Although guests from the Swiss canton of Valais made up the majority of those present, numerous raclette fans from more distant cantons also travelled to the event.

“It’s simply incredible to see this enthusiasm among raclette lovers. Many are already asking about the next edition,” said Eddy Baillifard, ambassador both for the event and for the regional cheese Raclette Valais AOP.

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