Rainbow benches vandalised in Switzerland
The Lausanne city authorities have lodged a complaint after at least four recently inaugurated rainbow benches were vandalised and repainted white. The damaged furniture will be replaced.
“The city systematically lodges a complaint when there is damage to street furniture and public buildings,” Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, the municipal councillor in charge of security, told Keystone-ATS on Saturday, referring to a report in 24 heures. “It’s a bit sad to attack benches because of their colour,” he added.
On September 23, the City of Lausanne inaugurated 11 benches in rainbow and trans colours as part of its LGBTIQ+ policy. The ceremony was marked by the presence of opponents denouncing the city authorities’ “pinkwashing” of the queer movement.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
