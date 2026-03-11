Veronica Fusaro to perform ‘Alice’ for Switzerland at Eurovision 2026
Veronica Fusaro, who will represent Switzerland at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, will perform a song titled Alice.
At the contest in Vienna, the Bernese singer will appear in the second semi-final on May 14, performing an alternative pop track with rock influences, according to a statement released today by Swiss public broadcaster RSI.
The song has a clear theme: Alice doesn’t live in Wonderland, but in a reality where crossing boundaries is disguised as affection, the statement notes. It addresses violence in various forms, not only physical, but also psychological.
“The song is about a woman called Alice – that’s where the title comes from – but she never says a word. She becomes completely objectified by the person in front of her,” says Fusaro, quoted in the statement.
The track was created in collaboration with British producer Charlie McClean, who has already received several awards.
Fusaro is regarded as a highly talented live performer. In 2016, she was named SRF 3 Best Talent. Since then, she has played more than 600 concerts in Switzerland and abroad and appeared on major stages including Glastonbury, the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Gurtenfestival. She also opened for Mark Knopfler at the Nîmes amphitheatre.
