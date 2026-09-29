Swiss pig farmers face new biosecurity rules

Veterinary service sets out new rules for pig farmers Keystone-SDA

To protect against African swine fever, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has set out new biosecurity requirements for pig farms. Farms that meet these requirements will benefit from certain advantages in the event of an outbreak.

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The new requirements for so-called ASF compliance were drawn up in collaboration with the industry, the FSVO announced on Monday. They apply to all pig holdings, from professional breeding and fattening farms to hobby farms.

Level 1, which has now been introduced, applies to normal operations. Among other things, it requires strict access controls, hygiene barriers and measures to prevent contact between domestic and wild pigs. In addition, holdings must keep comprehensive records, for example of visitors or deaths.

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Compliance with the rules will be monitored regularly. Following an initial inspection by a health service provider, two follow-up visits will take place each year, the statement added.

Farms with this status benefit from relaxed regulations in the event of an ASF outbreak in their vicinity. This applies in particular to the movement of animals and the marketing of livestock.

A second stage is planned in the event of an outbreak. This would involve additional measures relating to the movement of animals and diagnostic investigations – and would be monitored by the cantonal veterinary offices.

High risk of transmission

According to information from the federal government this summer, there is a high risk of African swine fever being introduced into Switzerland. After the number of cases in domestic pigs in Europe had been declining for years, an outbreak occurred in Italy for the first time in April.

In particular, in regions with wild boar populations affected by African swine fever, transmission to domestic pigs is “possible at any time”, the FSVO wrote at the time regarding the animal disease situation abroad and in Switzerland.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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