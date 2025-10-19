Volunteers collect 167kg of waste in Zurich
At the first-ever public city clean-up initiative in Zurich on Saturday, 90 volunteers cleared 167 kilogrammes of small items of waste. The campaign was a success and is to be repeated in the spring, said the city's rubbish and recycling services department.
The volunteers were keen to get involved, said Tobias Nussbaum, a spokesperson for Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich (ERZ). Clubs and companies usually take part in such “clean-up events”.
This time private individuals were approached through a public appeal. Within a few days, 90 people, including young families, senior citizens, migrants and young adults, had signed up. The group was “totally mixed”, said Nussbaum.
In two-and-a-half hours, 70 bags full of cigarette butts, cans and other packaging material were collected, weighing a total of 167kg, ERZ said in a statement. The collection took place on Lake Zurich on the stretch from Bellevue to Blatter-Wiese, Nussbaum said.
Littering has not changed significantly in recent years, the spokesperson added. Most of the large items of litter are collected by the city rubbish-collection services. The volunteers mainly collected small items along edges and on gravel paths. All participants were equipped with fluorescent waistcoats, gloves, tongs and rubbish bags.
