Swiss Olympic star Von Allmen gets shaved on stage
Three-time Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen left this year's Sports Awards in Zurich on Sunday without an award – but with a new hairstyle.
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“Don’t shake,” von Allmen said to presenter Fabienne Gyr. He himself remained calm, even when Gyr started shaving. She had more trouble keeping her nerve – she admitted she was shaking quite a bit.
The unusual event took place on Sunday at the Swiss Sports Awards: the presenter suddenly pulled out a razor in front of von Allmen. Gyr asked the 24-year-old if she could use it to give him a new haircut.
He spontaneously agreed and let her to shave his race number “42” into his hair.
More
Olympics: Swiss von Allmen continues golden streak with Super‑G win
The spontaneous bit of hairdressing had a history: a year ago the Swiss skiers shaved each other’s hair at the World Championships.
On Sunday fellow skier Marco Odermatt was name Swiss Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time in a row. Hurdler Ditaji Kambundji became Swiss Sportswoman of the Year for the first time.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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