Swiss wages expected to wages rise, but not evenly
Average wages are tipped to increase this year in Switzerland between 1.5% and 2%, in line with inflation.
Niche profiles, which are more difficult to find on the labour market, will be the main beneficiaries of the biggest adjustments, according to a survey published today by job placement firm Adecco.
+ How inflation and uncertainty affects Swiss wages
Adecco bases its assessment on data from more than 15,000 job interviews. Among the major trends that emerged, the propensity of companies to carry out targeted recruitment instead of a general expansion of the workforce stands out.
This translates into disparities in the development of salaries. For most functions the increase remains moderate, while for specialist profiles the growth is much more marked.
The best cards are being played by professionals specialised in business transformation, particularly in the areas of sustainability – with ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues at the forefront – and artificial intelligence.
+ Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many
Adecco points out that “salary progression is increasingly linked to concrete contribution to projects and results achieved, rather than to hierarchical level”.
The shortage of cutting-edge skills remains a structural problem, further aggravated by the retirements of the baby boomer generation.
Significant regional disparities also remain. The so-called ‘Zurich premium’ continues to be a reality. Employees working in or around Switzerland’s economic capital are paid between CHF5,000 and CHF10,000 more per year than the national average.
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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