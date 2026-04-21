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Swiss wages rose significantly in 2025

Wages to rise significantly in 2025
Wages to rise significantly in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Wages in Switzerland rose significantly in 2025, resulting in the strongest real pay increase for many years.

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Swiss wages rose significantly in 2025
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According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages rose by an average of 1.8% in 2025. In the last estimate from the end of 2025, an increase of 2% was forecast. The FSO estimates nominal wage growth on a quarterly basis.

+ How inflation and uncertainty affects Swiss wages

It is true that some of the wage increases were eaten up by inflation. However, taking into account average annual inflation of 0.2%, real wages still rose by 1.6% on average, according to the FSO.

According to the FSO, wages only rose by 0.7% in real terms in 2024. In each of the three previous years, real wages had fallen.

+ Unions and employers have wildly different pay expectations

According to the FSO, the current real wage increase is the most significant since 2009 (+2.6%). A comparable increase of +1.5% was only observed in 2015 and 2020.

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Demographics

Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many

This content was published on How far does almost CHF7,000 ($7,850) go in Switzerland? New statistics make the median salary sound mouth-watering, but there are big variations across sectors and incomes.

Read more: Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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