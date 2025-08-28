Swiss prosecutors decline appeal against ex-football supremos

Waiver of appeal against acquittal for Blatter and Platini Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss prosecutors have opted not to appeal the acquittal of former football officials Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini on charges of corruption.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Verzicht auf Beschwerde gegen Freispruch für Blatter und Platini Original Read more: Verzicht auf Beschwerde gegen Freispruch für Blatter und Platini

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The acquittal for fraud, embezzlement, mismanagement and falsification of documents is therefore final.

By accepting the judgement handed down by both the first and second instance, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced on Thursday that a further chapter in the football investigation had been closed.

Former FIFA boss Blatter and former UEFA head Platini were acquitted of the charges in the second instance in March 2025 by an extraordinary Swiss appeals chamber in accordance with the principle of “in dubio pro reo” (in case of doubt for the accused).

Following earlier acquittals at the Federal Criminal Court in 2022, the OAG had lodged an appeal.

The accusation centred on a payment of CHF2 million to Platini for his consultancy work for the world football association. This was based, among other things, on an oral contract with Blatter.

More

More Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case This content was published on A Swiss court has confirmed the acquittals of former FIFA president Joseph Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini at first instance. Read more: Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch