Woman arrested in Frankfurt after Swiss machete attack

A woman has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport in Germany for allegedly ordering the botched murder of her former partner in Switzerland.

According to the German Federal Police, the 49-year-old woman is wanted by the Swiss authorities for attempted murder.

The Canadian woman is said to have given three people money to kill her former partner. The man survived the attack with machetes in 2018 but was seriously injured.

The woman, who was arrested last Friday on arrival from Toronto, is now in custody and the Swiss authorities must apply for her extradition. If convicted, she could face life imprisonment.

