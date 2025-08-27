Calm restored in Lausanne following riots

After two nights of rioting, calm has returned to the Prélaz district in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

Although there were a few people outside in the area at around midnight, the situation remained peaceful overnight.

“Prevention work, the presence of our forces on site and appeals for calm prevented another night of rioting,” Vaud Cantonal Police spokesman David Guisolan confirmed to Keystone-ATS early on Wednesday morning.

Two nights of unrest

On Sunday evening, an initial gathering of around a hundred young people degenerated near the scene where a 17-year-old was killed on his scooter while fleeing from the police.

The situation deteriorated again on Monday evening, with hooded youths setting fire to bins and containers. There were also clashes with the police, who responded with tear gas grenades in particular when confronted with stones, construction barriers, mortars and other fireworks.

No injuries were reported. However, the police said they had arrested seven people.

Appropriate arrangements

On Tuesday morning, Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, the Lausanne municipal councillor in charge of security, announced an increased preventive presence in an attempt to avoid a third night of rioting.

“We are adapting our arrangements as we understand the dynamics at work and the composition of the groups of people we are dealing with”, he explained, without wishing to say anything more about the police force involved.

