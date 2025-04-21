Klaus Schwab steps down as WEF chair

The 88-year-old informed the Board of Trustees of his decision at an extraordinary meeting on Easter Sunday, the WEF announced in a press release on Monday. It did not provide any further details on the reason for his resignation.
“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab is quoted in the WEF press release.
How 'Davos Man' hijacked capitalism
Journalist Peter Goodman talks about “Davos Man”, the Ukraine war, and why, despite all its flaws, Davos is still worth the trip.
The Board unanimously appointed Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as Chairman ad interim. It also established a Search Committee for the selection of a future Chair.
