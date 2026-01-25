WEF Co-President Hoffmann wants Klaus Schwab to return in 2027
World Economic Forum (WEF) Co-President André Hoffmann wants founder Klaus Schwab back in Davos – next year. Not as an organiser, but as a guest.
“The succession process should of course not be reversed,” Hoffmann, who is heir to Swiss pharma giant Roche, said in an interview with NZZ am Sonntag. “But he is someone of great importance because he had a significant influence on the history of the WEF.” According to Hoffmann, Schwab will certainly receive an invitation.
How long Hoffmann will chair the WEF together with Larry Fink is completely open. “But you can expect Larry and I to chair the Annual Meeting again next year as Co-Presidents,” said Hoffmann.
No question to ECB President Lagarde
And at the end of 2027, will he hand over to Christine Lagarde, the current President of the European Central Bank? In response to the question from the paper, the current Co-President replied: “At the moment, there is neither an official nor an unofficial request from the WEF to her.”
Klaus Schwab said in an interview a few months ago that he had planned Lagarde as his successor. However, this was never discussed in this way in the Board of Trustees.
At WEF 2027, he will work to ensure that environmental issues are even more in focus, said Hoffmann. “I would also like to see more participants from Africa. When we talk about the next generation, Africa becomes more important and important,” he emphasised.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
