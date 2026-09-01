The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Study pinpoints cantons with shortage of paediatricians

Where in Switzerland there is a particular shortage of paediatricians
Where in Switzerland there is a particular shortage of paediatricians Keystone-SDA

There is a shortage of paediatricians in Switzerland, but it is not equally severe everywhere. A new study shows why families in some cantons struggle to get appointments, while others are well catered for.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Nationwide, there is one paediatrician for around 1,600 children, the University of Bern announced on Tuesday. While in Geneva there is one full-time post for every 750 children, in cantons such as Appenzell Outer Rhodes the figure is 4,750 children per post, and in Obwalden it is 4,150.

The study identified the high proportion of part-time work (87%), a heavy administrative burden and rising expectations from parents as the reasons for the shortages. Furthermore, the density of paediatricians is higher in cantons where medical services are better remunerated.

For the study, published in the specialist journal Swiss Medical Weekly, practising members of the Swiss Paediatric Society were surveyed.

More

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR