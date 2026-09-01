Study pinpoints cantons with shortage of paediatricians
There is a shortage of paediatricians in Switzerland, but it is not equally severe everywhere. A new study shows why families in some cantons struggle to get appointments, while others are well catered for.
Nationwide, there is one paediatrician for around 1,600 children, the University of Bern announced on Tuesday. While in Geneva there is one full-time post for every 750 children, in cantons such as Appenzell Outer Rhodes the figure is 4,750 children per post, and in Obwalden it is 4,150.
The study identified the high proportion of part-time work (87%), a heavy administrative burden and rising expectations from parents as the reasons for the shortages. Furthermore, the density of paediatricians is higher in cantons where medical services are better remunerated.
For the study, published in the specialist journal Swiss Medical Weekly, practising members of the Swiss Paediatric Society were surveyed.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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