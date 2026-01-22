‘Without the United States, Switzerland would no longer be Switzerland,’ asserts Donald Trump

In his lengthy speech at the Davos Economic Forum, the American president asserted that Switzerland "would no longer be Switzerland without the United States." He also justified the tariffs on Swiss products and criticised former president Karin Keller-Sutter's "aggressive attitude." This diatribe did not prevent president Guy Parmelin from describing his discussion with Trump that evening as "courteous but firm."

“Switzerland is a wonderful place, with extremely brilliant people,” Donald Trump declared in his speech at the WEF. But according to him, the country benefits greatly from the American market.

“They arrive, they sell their watches, no customs duties, they go home, and they earn $41 billion in the process,” he stated before a meeting with Swiss government ministers Guy Parmelin, Karin Keller-Sutter and Ignazio Cassis.

“I could have imposed 70% taxes on Switzerland, but the country would certainly be destroyed in that case, so I’m not going to do that,” said Trump.

Negotiations under pressure

The American president recounted the negotiations of recent months with Bern, making a sarcastic remark about former Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. “The Prime Minister (sic) , a woman, told me, ‘No, you can’t tax us, we’re a small country.'” “I initially wanted to tax Switzerland at 30%, but then I decided to raise the tariffs to 39%,” the Republican stated, adding that Karin Keller-Sutter had been “particularly aggressive.”

Trump’s response was direct: “You are a small country, certainly, but you are a big country,” he reportedly replied, referring to the trade deficit.

He then mentioned the visit from representatives of Swiss companies, which he said convinced him to lower customs duties.

Negotiations are still ongoing

The American president broadened his remarks. “There are many countries that are what they are because of us,” he declared. He went further regarding Switzerland: “Without the United States, it’s no longer Switzerland,” he asserted.

Donald Trump, however, nuanced his approach. “I don’t want to hurt people. So we’re going to bring taxes down to a lower level,” he added.

These statements come as Bern seeks to advance the agreement with the United States that would secure the 15% tariffs imposed since November. The Swiss negotiating mandate is ready.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a key player in the negotiations, offered encouraging words this week in Davos, highlighting that relations were “on the right track.” However, it is Donald Trump who has the final say, as Swiss President Guy Parmelin emphasised last week.

