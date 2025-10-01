Wolf kills three llamas in Switzerland

Wolf kills three llamas in Hasliberg BE

A wolf has killed three llamas and injured another in Switzerland. Because llamas are not protected, the canton of Bern does not intend to issue a shooting order.

Deutsch de Wolf tötet drei Lamas in Hasliberg BE

However, the Bern Farmers’ Association is demanding exactly that.

The incident clearly shows that the wolf has lost its natural fear of livestock and humans, wrote the Bern Farmers’ Association (BEBV) in a press release on Tuesday evening. It therefore “emphatically” demanded that the canton immediately apply to the Federal Office for the Environment for a culling order so that the wolf can be killed during the current grazing season.

In addition, the hunters should be involved, as the terrain is impassable. The BEBV announced that it would continue to monitor the situation closely and encourage the canton to take swift action.

However, when asked by Keystone-SDA on Tuesday evening, the canton of Bern’s environment department stated that the llamas were not sufficiently protected. The canton would therefore not issue a shooting order. It was still unclear on Tuesday whether the llamas were herd protection animals.

