The wolf had had killed 12 livestock on an unprotected mountain pasture in the Upper Valais region. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Wolf shot dead in southern Switzerland
A wolf was shot dead on Saturday morning in the Sonnenberge-Lötschental region in canton Valais.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

At the beginning of the week, Valais minister Christophe Darbellay authorised the shooting of the wolf, which had killed 12 livestock on an unprotected mountain pasture.

The conditions had therefore been met for ordering the shooting in accordance with the revised ordinance of the Federal Hunting Act, the Valais cantonal government said on its website on Saturday.

This law allows the individual shooting of a wolf if six or more sheep or goats are killed over a period of four months.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

