Wolf shot dead in southern Switzerland

UBS launches buyback scheme for up to $2 billion in shares
UBS is starting a share buyback programme for up to $2 billion (CHF1.6 billion) in shares, in line with a plan approved at its annual general meeting (AGM) in April, the Swiss bank said on Monday.
Trump tariffs could cost Switzerland CHF17.5bn, economist warns
An escalating tariff dispute under Donald Trump's US administration could cost the Swiss economy up to CHF17.5 billion ($22 billion) in 2026, according to KOF economist Jan-Egbert Sturm.
Swiss town rejects surveillance cameras at train station
Vevey does not want the station area to be monitored by cameras. In a vote held on Sunday, the population rejected a plan to install 44 cameras in the area in order to combat street dealing.
Swiss foreign minister: ‘EU was only given what was necessary’
After negotiating hard on the package deal with the European Union and finding a balance, Switzerland gave the EU only what was needed, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday.
Passenger dies in helicopter crash on Swiss glacier
A helicopter crashed in the Fusshörner region on the Oberaletsch Glacier in canton Valais on Saturday afternoon. The passenger in the helicopter, which was carrying three people, died.
