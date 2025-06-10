Woman falls to her death while hiking in eastern Switzerland

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Woman falls to her death while hiking in the Alpstein Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A 54-year-old woman fell around 70 metres and died on Monday during a hike from Äscher in the direction of Seealpsee in the Alpstein mountains of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

According to the police, it is unclear why the hiker left the path.

The woman, who lived in Austria, fell in the steep terrain. This was reported by the Appenzell Inner Rhoden cantonal police in a statement on Tuesday.

