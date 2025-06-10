Woman falls to her death while hiking in eastern Switzerland

More
Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counter-proposal. They favour joint taxation of spouses.
Read more: Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’
More
Microplastics found in faeces of Swiss wild animals
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
Swiss environmentalists and scientists have found microplastics in the faeces of roe deer, deer, wild boar, hares, chamois, foxes, martens, badgers and wolves.
Read more: Microplastics found in faeces of Swiss wild animals
More
Swiss bank customers praise security but criticise interest rates
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
The Swiss are very satisfied with the security and online banking services offered by their banks, but they criticise the low interest rates and high fees.
Read more: Swiss bank customers praise security but criticise interest rates
More
Swiss authorities expect tense weeks for Val de Bagnes
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
The situation in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais, southwestern Switzerland, is likely to remain tense for the next two weeks.
Read more: Swiss authorities expect tense weeks for Val de Bagnes
More
Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
Swiss Air-Rescue Rega was called out over 100 times in Switzerland Over the Whitsun weekend.
Read more: Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend
More
Lake Geneva shipping company needs over CHF500 million
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
The Lake Geneva shipping company CGN needs CHF500 million ($608 million) to CHF600 million to modernise its fleet and expand its services.
Read more: Lake Geneva shipping company needs over CHF500 million
More
Pro-Palestine demo affects Swiss train services
This content was published on
Jun 10, 2025
A pro-Palestine demonstration in western Switzerland on Monday was still causing restrictions on rail services on Tuesday morning.
Read more: Pro-Palestine demo affects Swiss train services
More
Arth-Rigi Railway line celebrates 150 years
This content was published on
Jun 9, 2025
Over the past 150 years, the Arth-Rigi Railway has repeatedly played a pioneering role in Swiss rail transport.
Read more: Arth-Rigi Railway line celebrates 150 years
More
Forest fires in Canada cause cloudy visibility in Swiss mountains
This content was published on
Jun 9, 2025
Despite the sunshine, the air in the Swiss mountains is not completely clear due to forest fires in Canada.
Read more: Forest fires in Canada cause cloudy visibility in Swiss mountains
More
Paulo Coelho to open museum in Geneva in September
This content was published on
Jun 9, 2025
Brazilian author Paulo Coelho is to open a museum in Geneva next September.
Read more: Paulo Coelho to open museum in Geneva in September
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.