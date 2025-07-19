The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Switzerland knocked out of Women’s Euro 2025

Women's Euro: Berne celebrates a football festival without a happy ending
Women's Euro: Berne celebrates a football festival without a happy ending Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland knocked out of Women’s Euro 2025
Listening: Switzerland knocked out of Women’s Euro 2025

Spain ended Switzerland’s run in the Women’s European Championship with a 2-0 quarter-final win at Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium. But the 25,000 fans who marched through the city made history, staging the largest supporters’ march in Women’s Euros history.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It was another lively night of football in the Swiss city of Bern, but there was no happy ending. The Swiss women’s national team was knocked out by Spain in the quarter-final at the Wankdorf.

To beat the world champions, Switzerland needed another “Miracle of Bern”. Fans did their best to summon the spirit on the way to the Stadium but the footballing gods had other ideas.

+ Top footballer rues lack of prospects for women in Switzerland

For the city of Bern, though, this quarter-final will be remembered. An estimated 25,000 fans made their way to the stadium in the early evening: the largest supporters’ march in the history of the Women’s Euros.

The new record was driven largely by Swiss fans, with a few hundred Spanish supporters also joining the march.

A peaceful atmosphere

The crowd made its way from the city centre to the Bear Pit, then up the Aargauerstalden towards the stadium. Under clear blue skies and in temperatures just shy of 30 degrees, the mood was peaceful and cheerful, according to a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Women’s Euro 2025 has been largely peaceful so far

The Women’s European Championship has been running since 1984. The previous record was set just under two weeks ago, also in Bern, when 14,000 fans joined the supporters’ march ahead of Switzerland’s match with Iceland.

The Wankdorf Stadium was packed to capacity, with all 29,734 seats sold. The public screening at Bundesplatz also drew a strong crowd. An hour before kick-off, the fan zone had reached full capacity and anyone hoping to get in had to wait for others to leave.

All eyes on the match

Crowds also gathered around screens across the city centre. Even at the Gurtenfestival, the match was on everyone’s mind. Among the colourful festival outfits on the Bernese mountain, a few red Switzerland shirts stood out.

+ Swiss host cities satisfied with Women’s European Championship

The match broadcast brought the festival’s music line-up to a close. “We want to keep up with the times. Everyone’s talking about the Euros – not showing this historic quarter-final would’ve been out of touch,” Gurtenfestival spokeswoman Nadine Brönnimann told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Just in time for kick-off, the slope next to the tent stage filled with festival-goers keen to watch the match. Some were so far from the screen that the ball was barely visible, but that did little to dampen the electric atmosphere.

A long night

Switzerland’s defeat took some of the shine off the evening in Bern, but it didn’t bring the party to a halt.

On one hand, fans paid tribute to their selfless team. “A performance we can be proud of,” wrote Swiss Sports Minister Martin Pfister on X. He added: “I congratulate the team and I welcome the growing support for women’s football.”

On the other hand, the city had already declared a night of celebration, regardless of the quarter-final result. The idea was to honour the Swiss women’s efforts throughout the tournament. And after the final whistle, nothing stood in the way of a long night in Bern.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Army seeks "contemporary" solution for bunker facilities

More

Swiss army looks to repurpose old bunkers

This content was published on The army is looking for a modern solution for its decommissioned fortress mortar bunkers, with plans to turn them into hardened defence hubs.

Read more: Swiss army looks to repurpose old bunkers
Solar aeroplane flies around the Matterhorn

More

Solar plane flies around Matterhorn

This content was published on Solar energy pioneer Raphaël Domjan and his team continued preparations for the altitude record attempt at 10,000 metres with the SolarStratos solar aircraft.

Read more: Solar plane flies around Matterhorn
Compulsory vaccination against cattle disease in Geneva and parts of Vaud

More

Vaccinations imposed for some Swiss cattle

This content was published on Cattle in the canton of Geneva and in the neighbouring region of Terre Sainte in the canton of Vaud are being vaccinated against the contagious viral skin nodule disease. The first cases of the animal disease were reported at the end of June in France, just outside Geneva.

Read more: Vaccinations imposed for some Swiss cattle
Small rockfalls occurred above Brienz GR

More

Rockfalls measured above Swiss village

This content was published on A series of rockfalls occurred above the village of Brienz between 9 and 12 July. According to the municipality of Albula, the overall situation remains tense. Several people disregarded the ban on entering the area around the village.

Read more: Rockfalls measured above Swiss village
Arosa Bergbahnen with record sales

More

Arosa cable cars celebrate record year

This content was published on Arosa Bergbahnen achieved the highest figure in its 95-year history in the 2024/25 financial year with net revenue of CHF 37 million. Arosa Lenzerheide was able to capitalise on strengths such as snow reliability and the size of the ski area in a long winter season, the company announced on Thursday.

Read more: Arosa cable cars celebrate record year
Unknown persons steal dental implants from Solothurn company

More

Dental implants stolen in million-franc raid

This content was published on Unknown perpetrators stole ceramic dental implants during a break-in at a company in Oensingen, northern Switzerland, on Tuesday night.

Read more: Dental implants stolen in million-franc raid

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR