Relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere: the Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

After two weeks of football fever in various Swiss host cities, no major incidents have been reported so far, police have confirmed.

The group stage of the European Women’s Football Championship 2025 ended on Sunday and attracted a total of 461,582 spectators to the stadiums, according to European footballing body UEFA. However, this rush did not pose a security problem.

In Zurich, for example, the tournament has been a success for the Zurich police, they say. All matches have gone off without a hitch and 67,694 spectators have attended the games at Letzigrund stadium. Fan zones have also remained incident-free, city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday.

The peaceful atmosphere has also been reflected in the presence of forces, which is massively smaller than it would be for a national high-risk men’s match, said the police, without giving exact figures.

A Basel police press briefing on Tuesday also noted the pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere around the games. “It would be nice if this also applied to would hope that this also applies for men’s football,” police spokesman Stefan Schmitt told Keystone-SDA. So far, 102,361 people have attended a game in St Jakob-Park, 5,000-10,000 have visited the city’s fan zones, and 2,000-10,000 took part in fan marches, according to the a police statement.

Bern cantonal police are also “currently not aware of any major incidents in connection with [the tournament]”, according to an enquiry. As the event is still underway, however, they refrained from issuing an interim assessment.

Half of the audience were women

Over 66,400 fans flocked to the Stade de Genève in Geneva during the group stage. Over 10,000 people took part in a march to the stadium before the match between Switzerland and Finland, according to the Genève WEuro 25 association.

The association, which is in charge of Geneva as a host city, has two hypotheses to explain the relaxed atmosphere in the stadium and fan zones. “It’s mainly families who come to the stadium, people often buy four or six tickets,” they say. Another possible factor is that around half of the audience in the stadium are women.

Sabine Horvath, project manager of the event in Basel, shares this assessment. “With 50% women in the stands, the atmosphere is completely different to a men’s game. The attention and enthusiasm for the tournament are huge,” she says.

