June 14 women’s strike: no equality without pay rises for women
Although pay inequality persists, large companies are ignoring the basic provisions of the Equality Act, Swiss trade union Unia criticised on Tuesday. At the same time, right-wing parties are attempting to weaken or abolish wage analyses.
On the occasion of the women’s strike on June 14, Unia points out that, according to official figures, women still earn 17.5% less than men in Switzerland. Some 45% of this difference constitutes indirect discrimination and is linked to factors such as profession, sector or age.
The remaining 55% is direct gender discrimination. No other factor can explain it, according to Unia’s new report on women’s wages.
Instead of remedying this discrimination, right-wing parties are attacking the salary analyses prescribed by law, the union continued.
