Swiss buy fewer new TVs for World Cup than in past

World Cup: Swiss people are buying new TVs, but fewer than in the past Keystone-SDA

As the men’s football World Cup kicks off in North America, demand for new television sets has risen significantly in Switzerland, though the effect is less pronounced than in previous tournaments.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Mondiali: svizzeri comprano TV nuova, ma meno che in passato Original Read more: Mondiali: svizzeri comprano TV nuova, ma meno che in passato

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The sharpest increase has been recorded by the leading online retailer, Digitec Galaxus. “After TV order volumes remained at normal levels in May, sales have surged sharply since the start of June,” a spokesperson told the Awp news agency. In the first ten days of the month, turnover in the sector rose by over 30% compared with the same period last year.

Interdiscount also reports a “significant increase” in demand in recent days. Specialist retailer Fust, for its part, is observing growing interest and expects sales to perform well: large-screen televisions are particularly in demand, it said.

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On the technology front, OLED and QLED devices still dominate, but according to Galaxus, there is also interest in the new RGB display technology, recently launched on the market by manufacturers. Interdiscount, for its part, emphasises that the choice of technology depends heavily on the available budget.

Not peak season

Major sporting events such as the World Cup remain key drivers for the television market, according to industry players. “Many consumers take advantage of these occasions to replace or upgrade their consumer electronics,” notes a spokesperson for Fust.

Compared to previous World Cups, however, their importance has declined slightly, admits Galaxus. The online retailer points out that many households already own high-quality televisions and therefore have no immediate need to replace them. Furthermore, the World Cup lags behind the sector’s peak sales period: the peak season remains the period around Black Friday at the end of November and the Christmas holidays.

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Interdiscount also sees differences compared to previous tournaments. The 2014 World Cup in Brazil, for example, benefited at the time from the rise of Full HD technology and was the first major football tournament to be widely broadcast in that quality. There is no comparable technological leap today, it said.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

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