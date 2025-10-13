Young Swiss take longer to fly the parental nest

Young people in Switzerland live with their parents until they are 23.7-years-old on average. This is almost two years older than the findings of the same survey conducted 20 years ago.

The analysis, published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), compared people born between 1988 and 2007 with those born between 1968 and 1987.

In addition to the year of birth, gender also plays an important role in the time of moving out, as an analysis of the data shows. For men, it takes an average of one and a half years longer than for women to move out. Other factors include level of education, language region and nationality.

The bottom line is that most young people in Switzerland leave home between the ages of 20 and 30. According to the FSO, a person is considered to have left home if they live with neither parent for four or more days a week.

