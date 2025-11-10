Ypsomed founder Willy Michel awarded Prix Suisse 2025
Ypsomed founder Willy Michel has received the Prix Suisse 2025 in Bern. The organisation Initiative Schweiz honoured Michel for his services as an entrepreneur, innovator and patron. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti presented him with the award.
Michel has had a lasting impact on medical technology with his companies Ypsomed and Disentronic, according to Initiative Schweiz am Sonntag. His pioneering work in insulin delivery improved the lives of millions of people worldwide, it said.
Michel described the award as a special recognition of his life’s work.
At the award ceremony on Saturday, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney spoke to around 400 representatives from politics and business about responsibility, justice and freedom of the press. Clooney has been campaigning for victims of war crimes, genocide and abuse of power for years. She is a UN special adviser.
The non-profit organisation Initiative Switzerland has been presenting the award since 2021, with previous winners including musician Büne Huber and skier Marco Odermatt.
