Listening: Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva
The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. He is calling for it to be held in Geneva.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Rencontre Zelensky-Poutine: Macron plaide pour Genève
Original
In an interview broadcast on the French channel TF1 Info on Tuesday, Macron, when asked whether the meeting announced after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and several European heads of state and government in Washington should take place in Europe, said: “More than a hypothesis, it is even the collective will”.
“It will be a neutral country, so maybe Switzerland, I’m in favour of Geneva, or another country. The last time there were bilateral talks was in Istanbul,” he recalled. On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested that the meeting should take place in Rome.
With regard to the security of Ukraine, the French head of state announced that he would organise a meeting of the “coalition of the willing”, “the 30 countries working on security guarantees to keep them informed of the decisions”, together with the UK on Tuesday lunchtime.
“In the same breath, concrete work will start with the Americans, and so from Tuesday our diplomatic advisers, ministers, chiefs of staff will start work to see who is ready to do what,” Macron said. Ukraine will make the concessions it considers right and good, he added.
“In any case, we should be very careful when we talk about recognising the law. Let’s not allow any recognition of the law, i.e. that countries that are guarantors of the international order can say we can take territories by force, because then we open a Pandora’s box,” he warned.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise
This content was published on
Four potential recruits for the elite Swiss grenadier unit were hospitalised last week after taking part in a gruelling exercise in hot weather. Three remain in hospital with one placed temporarily in an artificial coma.
University of Basel to mark 125th anniversary of Nietzsche’s death
This content was published on
This month the University of Basel is celebrating the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who was a professor there from 1869 to 1879. August 25th marks the 125th anniversary of his death.
Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff
This content was published on
Swiss brands like Victorinox, the manufacturer of the iconic pocket knife, are struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss goods.
Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar
This content was published on
The Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.
Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
This content was published on
The painting Sonntag der Bergbauern (Alpsonntag) [Sunday of the Mountain Farmers (Alp Sunday) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938) is being transferred from Berlin to Bern to feature in an upcoming exhibition at Kunstmuseum Bern.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.