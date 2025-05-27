The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Three Swiss avalanche victims are identified

Zermatt: 3 of the 5 climbers found dead have been identified
Zermatt: 3 of the 5 climbers found dead have been identified Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Three Swiss avalanche victims are identified
Three of five fatalities on the Adler glacier near to the Swiss resport of Zermatt have been identified, the Valais public prosecutor's office has confirmed.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The avalanche victims are two men aged 38 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman. All of the identified people are Swiss nationals.

According to initial investigations, the five climbers left the Britannia hut in the Saas-Fee region at around 4.30am on Saturday with the aim of climbing the Rimpfischhorn.

+ Mountain accidents in Switzerland: the figures

After putting down their skis, they continued their ascent on foot towards the summit. They were then swept away by an avalanche.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

