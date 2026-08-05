The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Zero interest rates drive up Swiss property prices

Zero interest rates are driving up Swiss property prices
Zero interest rates are driving up Swiss property prices Keystone-SDA

The ongoing zero interest rate policy continues to boost the Swiss property market, with residential prices rising further in the first half of 2026.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zero interest rates drive up Swiss property prices
Listening: Zero interest rates drive up Swiss property prices
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Detached houses, in particular, saw a significant increase in price.

+ Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland

Prices for flats rose by an average of 2.4% compared with the end of 2025, whilst those for detached houses rose by as much as 3.7%. This is according to an analysis by Moneypark and PriceHubble. The rise in prices accelerated significantly, particularly in the second quarter.

Year-on-year, detached houses across Switzerland rose in price by 6.9% and flats by 5.9%.

Regionally, there was a marked difference, particularly for houses: in German-speaking Switzerland, prices rose by 8.2% over the course of the year, whilst in French-speaking Switzerland they rose by 3.4%. For flats, the increases were 6% and 5.5%.,km respectively.

More

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR