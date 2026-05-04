Zurich airport traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels despite conflicts
Air traffic increased significantly at Zurich airport in April, despite turmoil created by conflict in the Middle East.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Flights in April were above the pre-coronavirus level of 2019 for the first time this year.
Switzerland’s busiest airport recorded more aircraft movements in April 2026 than in the previous year. A total of 23,307 take-offs and landings were recorded, which corresponds to an increase of 5.2% compared to April 2025, according to an analysis of data by the news agency AWP.
The pre-coronavirus crisis figure was also exceeded on a monthly basis for the first time this year. In the first four months of 2026, flight movements totalled 78,643, 3.8% above the corresponding figure for the previous year. However, this is still 3.3% short of the 2019 level.
More
Iran-US: the stakes of disruption at Hormuz for Switzerland
The detailed passenger and traffic figures for April will be published on May 13. In March, passenger numbers rose by around 5% despite the war in Iran. The growth was mainly due to European flights, while the number of intercontinental flights declined.
The figures on flight movements are based on daily updated statistics that record all flights according to instrument flight rules (IFR). In addition to scheduled flights, this also includes cargo, business and private flights.
They are regarded as an indicator of traffic development, but may deviate from the passenger figures due to capacity utilisation and aircraft size.
More
SWISS reallocates unused flight capacity to Europe
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.