Zurich airport begins work on new private jet terminal
Zurich airport has officially started construction work on a new terminal for private and business flights.
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The project, which utilises the western area of the airport, includes hangar, apron, parking and office space. The total cost is around CHF100 million.
The terminal will be built on 16.8 hectares to replace existing infrastructure and will be operational from spring 2028, the management company Flughafen Zürich indicated.
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With this initiative, the airport intends to meet an increasing demand.
The new terminal will also include hangars capable of accommodating large aircraft. The proximity to the heliport will also allow for shorter loading times.
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Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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