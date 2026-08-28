Many flights cancelled at Zurich Airport owing to storm

Zurich Airport has had to cancel many flights due to a thunderstorm Keystone-SDA

A severe thunderstorm has “significantly” disrupted operations at Zurich Airport. By Friday lunchtime, 27 flights had been cancelled, and further cancellations are expected, according to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich muss wegen Gewitter viele Flüge streichen Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich muss wegen Gewitter viele Flüge streichen

Around 3,100 passengers were affected. Delays of up to three hours are expected on further flights, according to the statement. Depending on how the weather develops, there could be further flight cancellations.

According to the statement, the main reason for the disruption to operations was lightning strikes near the airport. In such situations, work on the tarmac must be temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

Staff must keep their distance from aircraft and other metal structures. Aircraft cannot then be loaded or unloaded, refuelled or prepared for their next flight. Ground operations then come to a virtual standstill, which in turn leads to further delays.

SWISS said it regretted the impact on passengers, whose travel plans have been disrupted.

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More Punctuality at Zurich Airport improves, SWISS stagnates This content was published on Punctuality at Zurich Airport improved during the peak season in summer 2026. Swiss, on the other hand, had to contend with more cancellations and diverted flights, meaning that its punctuality showed no improvement. Read more: Punctuality at Zurich Airport improves, SWISS stagnates

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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