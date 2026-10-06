Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record
More passengers took off from or landed at Zurich airport on Sunday than ever before on a single day.
The airport confirmed a report in the Tages-Anzeiger stating that more than 123,000 passengers had been handled.
According to the provisional figures, this would represent a record number of passengers, a spokesperson told the AWP news agency. The final figures will be published in mid-November as part of the announcement on traffic figures.
The spokesperson attributed the high number of passengers to the fact that the autumn holidays were already underway in several cantons and had begun in others this weekend.
Consequently, a particularly large number of travellers had either set off on holiday or were returning from one.
Join the debate:
External Content
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.