Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record

Zurich Airport recorded a record number of passengers last Sunday Keystone-SDA

More passengers took off from or landed at Zurich airport on Sunday than ever before on a single day.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen Sonntag Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen Sonntag

The airport confirmed a report in the Tages-Anzeiger stating that more than 123,000 passengers had been handled.

According to the provisional figures, this would represent a record number of passengers, a spokesperson told the AWP news agency. The final figures will be published in mid-November as part of the announcement on traffic figures.

The spokesperson attributed the high number of passengers to the fact that the autumn holidays were already underway in several cantons and had begun in others this weekend.

Consequently, a particularly large number of travellers had either set off on holiday or were returning from one.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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