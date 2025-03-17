Zurich airport says ‘non’ to French announcements

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Keystone-SDA
Switzerland's busiest airport, Zurich, will drop French language tannoy announcements, switching to German and English only.

Keystone-SDA

The airport operators said this was due to “a new concept aimed at minimising announcements”.

“We are following an international trend,” Livia Caluori, spokesperson for Zurich airport, told the Keystone-ATS agency today, confirming an article inthe Tages Anzeiger. “Other airports are also reducing announcements to focus on passenger comfort,” she added.

The decision to drop the second Swiss national language was based on an analysis of user data, Caluori continued. Five years ago, the website’s usage data had been examined and it had emerged that only 1% of users had clicked on the French version.

“However, thanks to new technologies, French-speakers are not completely overwhelmed,” the spokeswoman explained. “Almost all Internet browsers offer integrated translators. This means that a website in English or German can be translated into another language with a single click.”

Swissport, the world’s number one airport handling company from Zurich, also confirmed the language changes to Keystone-ATS. From July 2024, ground staff will no longer make announcements in French. The corresponding language requirement for passenger service employees has already been deleted.

This also offers advantages in terms of recruitment, said Nathalie Berchtold, spokesperson for Swissport. Without the French language requirement, the company has access to a larger pool of candidates, a decisive advantage in view of the shortage of skilled labour in Switzerland.

