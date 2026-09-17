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Trial opens of man accused of stabbing children in Zurich

Zurich court questions 25-year-old following knife attack on children
Zurich court questions 25-year-old following knife attack on children Keystone-SDA

The trial of a man accused of multiple counts of attempted murder of three nursery school children in Zurich opened on Thursday.

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Trial opens of man accused of stabbing children in Zurich
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Keystone-SDA

The trial began with the questioning of the defendant. The prosecution accuses the 25-year-old Chinese man, who was a student at the time, of having deliberately and with particular ruthlessness stabbed a group of nursery school children in the autumn of 2024. Three children were seriously injured.

+ Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre

When asked about his state of mind at the time of the offence, the defendant told the court that he had been “out of his mind”. He said he had been in a world of his own from which he could no longer escape.

The trial therefore centres on the defendant’s criminal responsibility. This is called into question by a psychiatric report, which attests that the man was suffering from a severe psychotic disorder at the time of the offence. The expert witness responsible will be questioned as the trial progresses.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR