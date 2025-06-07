Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term

Video recordings showed that all six blows were to the victim’s head, the judge said at the sentencing hearing. The court convicted Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm and public incitement to commit a crime.
The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of four years and four months, the defence lawyer called for a conditional prison sentence. The judgement is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether Keller will have to go back to prison.
Swiss prisoner Brian Keller, who became known under the pseudonym “Carlos”, has been released from custody.
The trial centred on an escalated feud with another Tiktoker. Mutual insults and provocations spilled over from the digital realm into the real world. A video showed Keller punching his opponent on May 2, 2024. The offence took place just a few months after his release from prison.
