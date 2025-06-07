Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term

Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term

The Zurich District Court sentenced Brian Keller to three years and nine months’ imprisonment on Friday. The boxer and once Switzerland’s “most famous inmate” had knocked out an opponent.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Brian Keller zu langer Freiheitsstrafe Original Read more: Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Brian Keller zu langer Freiheitsstrafe

Video recordings showed that all six blows were to the victim’s head, the judge said at the sentencing hearing. The court convicted Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm and public incitement to commit a crime.

The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of four years and four months, the defence lawyer called for a conditional prison sentence. The judgement is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether Keller will have to go back to prison.

The trial centred on an escalated feud with another Tiktoker. Mutual insults and provocations spilled over from the digital realm into the real world. A video showed Keller punching his opponent on May 2, 2024. The offence took place just a few months after his release from prison.

