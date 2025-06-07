The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term

Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term
Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term
Listening: Zurich court sentences Brian Keller to long prison term

The Zurich District Court sentenced Brian Keller to three years and nine months’ imprisonment on Friday. The boxer and once Switzerland’s “most famous inmate” had knocked out an opponent.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Video recordings showed that all six blows were to the victim’s head, the judge said at the sentencing hearing. The court convicted Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm and public incitement to commit a crime.

The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of four years and four months, the defence lawyer called for a conditional prison sentence. The judgement is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether Keller will have to go back to prison.

More

The trial centred on an escalated feud with another Tiktoker. Mutual insults and provocations spilled over from the digital realm into the real world. A video showed Keller punching his opponent on May 2, 2024. The offence took place just a few months after his release from prison.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR